BALTIMORE, Md. (WJZ) — A Harford County man is accused of killing another man during a dispute in Edgewood early Tuesday morning.
Carl Alexander, 32, of Edgewood, is charged with first-degree murder, second-degree murder, manslaughter, first-degree assault and second-degree assault, among other charges, the Harford County Sheriff's Office said.
Alexander is being held without bond at the Harford County Detention Center while awaiting court proceedings in the case.
The charges stem a shooting reported about 2 a.m. at an apartment building on Dearwood Court, the Sheriff’s Office said.
Deputies handling that call found Obrien Butler of Edgewood suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper body.
Butler, 36, was treated at the scene and taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Based on their initial investigation, deputies believe Alexander and Butler got into a dispute that escalated when Butler was shot.
Alexander, who remained at the shooting scene, was arrested on a list of charges including first-degree murder.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call detectives at 443-409-3302. Those who wish to stay anonymous can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.