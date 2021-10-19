HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WJZ) — A Hagerstown man was arrested after officials say he stole movie posters and discharged a fire extinguisher inside a theatre last week.
According to authorities, last Tuesday, investigators responded to the Regal Valley Mall for reports of a person discharging a fire extinguisher inside a movie screening. The suspect, Neiman Marcus Branch, 29, was found sitting in the front row with a white cloud of dust throughout the theatre.
Officials said as they approached Branch, he grabbed his backpack and fled the theatre. He was later located and investigators discovered he had several stolen movie posters in his possession.
Branch was charged with second-degree burglary, malicious destruction of property over $1,000 and theft less than $100.
Branch was arrested and later released on a $2,500 bond.
The Regal Valley Mall theatre is now open after it closed for two days and incurred upwards of $5,000 in costs to clean the cineplex.