BALTIMORE, Md. (WJZ) — An Edgewood man faces charges in the hit-and-run crash Monday in Harford County that killed a pedestrian, authorities said Tuesday.
Anthony Lee Wilson, 27, was booked into the Harford County Detention Center, where he's being held without bond on charges of criminal negligent manslaughter by vehicle and negligent manslaughter by vehicle.
The charges stem from a hit-and-run crash that happened shortly after noon Monday on Pulaski Highway near Reeds Run Road in Edgewood, according to the Maryland State Police.
Troopers said a 31-year-old man was walking on or near the shoulder of Pulaski Highway when he was struck by a vehicle, which drove away afterward.
The victim, whose name was not immediately released, was airlifted to University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore, but he did not survive.
Based on a preliminary investigation, investigators identified the vehicle involved as a 2019 Nissan Versa driven by Wilson, troopers said.
Authorities made contact with Wilson, who was taken into custody at the MSP’s Bel Air Barrack.
Court records show the 27-year-old has a bail review hearing scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Troopers said additional charges are pending.