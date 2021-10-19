BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore officials want to remind residents to register for the Mayor’s Fall Cleanup scheduled for this Saturday, Oct. 23.
The citywide day of cleaning encourages residents to clean up loose litter around their homes and alleyways. Officials said more than 100 residents are registered so far.
Registered participants can receive bags to support their cleaning efforts. DPW will provide up to five bags per individual and/or service request to support local cleaning activities.
To register, residents can call 311, visit balt311.baltimorecity.gov, or sign up using the BALT311 mobile app.
Registered bags will be available for pick-up at DPW’s Sanitation Yards located at 111 Kane Street from 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. and at 2840 Sisson Street from 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. through October 22, 2021, or until supplies last. Residents must provide the Service Request Number they received when registering before pick-up.
Trash and debris must be bagged and placed for pick-up with weekly trash collections.
Residents can also bring bagged trash to DPW’s Drop-off Centers. Participants who dispose of collected debris at the DPW Drop-off Centers must follow the centers’ guidelines, which do not allow commercial vehicles.
Note: DPW will not collect bulk trash items and roll-off dumpsters will not be distributed as part of this year’s Fall Cleanup due to modifications. Stormwater credit applications will also not be distributed.