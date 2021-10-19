RISING SUN, Md. (WJZ) — The Plumpton Park Zoo announced Tuesday that one of the zoo’s main attractions, Jimmie the giraffe, is in hospice care. The zoo said the 26-year-old giraffe is the oldest living male giraffe in the United States, and possibly the oldest in the world.
Jimmie has been a part of the zoo in Rising Sun for 25 years. He lived to his old age despite a hoof problem, an issue the zoo said can be life-threatening for the long-legged mammals.
The giraffe developed the hoof problem before a change of management at the zoo before 2010, but the zoo credited a brand new giraffe barn and a team of veterinarians with "defying the odds" for more than 11 years.
The zoo said it will be closely monitoring Jimmie and provide updates with any developments.
