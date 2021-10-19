BALTIMORE, Md. (WJZ) — Talk about the opportunity of a lifetime: an Owings Mills teen will have her artwork seen by thousands of people who visit the U.S. Capitol for a year.
That’s because Katelynn Clark, a junior at Carver Center for Arts and Technology in Baltimore, was named the winner Tuesday of the 2021 Congressional Art Contest for Maryland’s Second District.READ MORE: Edgewood Man Charged With Murder In Deadly Harford County Shooting
Called “Creative Space,” Clark’s winning entry is a graphite portrait that shows a girl beginning to draw on a blank sketchpad in what looks like a cluttered study.
Congressman Dutch Ruppersberger said he was impressed by all of the contest entries, but Clark’s graphite artwork stood out from the rest. It was selected by a panel of artists.READ MORE: Baltimore County Police Searching For Missing Girl, 13
“Her piece is a great example of the incredible talent we have in Maryland’s Second District,” Ruppersberger said. “I want to thank Katelynn and all of the talented students who participated in the contest this year and wish them much luck in the pursuit of their passion for the arts.”
As the winning entry, Clark’s artwork be on display at the U.S. Capitol complex for a year and seen by both visitors and members of Congress.MORE NEWS: Supply Chain Issues: 'There Really Are Problems Everywhere,' Even For Small Companies
Over 650,000 high school students have entered the annual contest, which recognizes young and aspiring artists, since its inception in 1982.