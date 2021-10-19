MILLERSVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County Police said a student’s report Monday about a possibly armed student at a Millersville high school was “a great example of ‘see something say something.'”
Police said the student told administrators and an officer at Old Mill High School that they may have seen a student armed with a gun a few hours earlier.
The high school and two surrounding middle schools, Old Mill Middle School North and Old Mill Middle School South, went into lockdown for just under an hour as officers investigated.
A search was initiated when the suspected student, identified only as a 14-year-old boy, was not found in his class. The student was found in “a common area” of the school and a BB gun was found near him.
The student was charged on a juvenile citation.
The department said they encourage everyone to report suspicious activity they see.