By CBS Baltimore Staff
COCKEYSVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — One of three suspects trying to steal an ATM from a bank in Cockeysville was arrested overnight, Baltimore County Police said.

Around midnight, a BCPD patrol unit saw three suspects trying to steal the ATM at a bank near Yorktown Plaza. The suspects had ripped the ATM from the exterior wall of the bank.

Police said the unit on the scene gave chase and was able to arrest one suspect. The suspect has not been identified.

No injuries were reported, but police said $65,000 in damage was done to the ATM and the bank wall.

It is unclear if the attempted robbery is connected to a rash of ATM thefts across the area.

