COCKEYSVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — One of three suspects trying to steal an ATM from a bank in Cockeysville was arrested overnight, Baltimore County Police said.
Around midnight, a BCPD patrol unit saw three suspects trying to steal the ATM at a bank near Yorktown Plaza. The suspects had ripped the ATM from the exterior wall of the bank.READ MORE: Edgewood Man, 27, Charged With Manslaughter In Deadly Hit-And-Run
Police said the unit on the scene gave chase and was able to arrest one suspect. The suspect has not been identified.READ MORE: Owings Mills Teen Wins 2021 Congressional Art Contest For Maryland's Second District
No injuries were reported, but police said $65,000 in damage was done to the ATM and the bank wall.MORE NEWS: Walters Art Museum Receives $463K Grant From The National Endowment For The Humanities
It is unclear if the attempted robbery is connected to a rash of ATM thefts across the area.