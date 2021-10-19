BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Unemployed Workers Union is continuing its push for the payment of unemployment benefits that they say have not been provided to thousands of Marylanders.

“We’re going to keep going. We’re going to keep fighting until we win,” said Sharon Black, organizer for the unemployed workers union.

The group filed a lawsuit in July demanding that claims weren’t paid be addressed. Stephen Ceci was a bartender who was laid off during the pandemic who says he received some of the money he’s owed but not all of it.

“It’s been a process seems like every 3 or 4 months I would get my benefits and then I would be cut off. And last go around they owed me about two months of benefits,” said Stephen Ceci, plaintiff.

Last month, attorneys with the Unemployed Workers Union requested information for the case but Tuesday they announced that the law firm representing the department of labor denied it.

“They responded objecting to everything. Really hiding behind technicalities like ‘Oh, it’s beyond the scope or just answering a question that we didn’t ask,” said Alec Summerfield, attorney.

Now, they plan to file what’s called a motion to compel discovery to get the information.

In response, the Governor’s office released a statement stating, “The plaintiffs’ claims in this matter have previously been resolved, so these activists’ requests and questions are irrelevant. We also remain fully committed to ensuring the Attorney General bears the costs of litigation. Overall, 97.9% of all claims have been processed, and more than $14.1 billion in benefits have been paid out.”

The motion to compel discovery is happening Monday, Oct. 25.