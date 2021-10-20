ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — There’s growing concern over staff shortages in schools, specifically in Anne Arundel County. Teachers will rally Wednesday afternoon in Annapolis outside the Board of Education to voice their concerns.
Leaders are struggling to fill jobs for teachers as well as for custodians, cafeteria workers and bus drivers.
"We are hiring. It has been difficult. Our colleagues, both around the state and around the country, are suffering the same," said George Arlotto, AACPS Superintendent of Schools Tuesday.
School leaders are planning a job fair to help address the issue.
The Anne Arundel County Board of Education recently approved a $7.4 million budget for school bus drivers and attendants which has been forwarded to the county executive.
They are set to vote on the budget in November.