ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — If you’re planning to travel on the Bay Bridge on Oct. 31, Halloween, be ready for significant delays.
The Maryland Transportation Authority said the eastbound span of the bridge will be closed from 12:01 a.m. to 2 p.m. that Sunday for the annual Bay Bridge Run. The westbound span will have two-way traffic operations in place, with the center lane closed.READ MORE: Owner Of Escaped Zebras On The Loose In Prince George's County Charged With Three Counts Of Animal Cruelty
The MDTA said there will also be multiple detours on the Eastern Shore:
- The off-ramp from eastbound US 50 to MD 8 will be closed. A detour will be in place to direct motorists to the next exit at Thompson Creek Road. From there, motorists will travel westbound on MD 835 to the signal at MD 8.
- The on-ramp from MD 8 to westbound US 50 will be closed. Traffic attempting to access westbound US 50 will be directed to MD 18 to the roundabout at Castle Marina Road and onto westbound US 50. Additionally, residents wishing to travel west on US 50 are advised to approach the highway from either Duke Street or Castle Marina Road.
- MD 18 between Main Street and Love Point Road will be closed. All traffic will be detoured through Stevensville on Love Point Road and Main Street.
The MDTA advised travelers to move either before 6 a.m. or after 6 p.m. to avoid the traffic.
For live Bay Bridge traffic information call 1-877-BAYSPAN (1-877-229-7726) or visit baybridge.com. For more information on the run, visit its website.MORE NEWS: Nominations Open For The Baltimore Ravens Community Quarterback Award