BEL AIR, Md. (WJZ) — Harford County Executive Barry Glassman proposed legislation that would extend outdoor dining, officials announced Wednesday.
The proposed legislation would allow outdoor dining by continuing to suspend parking lot requirements and other local regulations on restaurants, breweries and bars.READ MORE: Gov. Larry Hogan Encourages Marylanders To Comment On Draft Legislative & Congressional Maps
“Outdoor dining is safer for public health and my proposal will allow this option to continue in the parking lots of area businesses,” County Executive Glassman said. “The extra seating will also expand opportunities for local companies that still need our help coming through the pandemic.”READ MORE: Two Days After Mandate Went Into Effect, The Vaccination Status Of Thousands Of City Employees Remains Unknown
Harford County was the first Maryland county to suspend these regulations to assist businesses during the pandemic. The emergency act would extend through the end of 2022. A moratorium on the regulations that was set to expire on December 31, 2021.
Parking must still be provided for visitors to commercial establishments and must comply with all fire, life safety, and American Disability Act requirements.MORE NEWS: FDA OKs Mixing COVID Vaccines; Backs Moderna, J&J Boosters