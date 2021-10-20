UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (WJZ) — The owner of three zebras that escaped their Upper Marlboro farm in August and have been seen roaming parts of Prince George’s County has been charged with three counts of animal cruelty.

One of the escaped zebras has died, but two are still on the loose, the Prince George’s County Animal Services Division said.

Prosecutors allege 76-year-old Jerry Lee Holly did not provide proper care and sustenance to his zebras. One died after escaping and being caught in a snare trap several feet from an enclosure where the full herd of 40 is kept, according to charging documents.

An investigator with the Maryland Department of Natural Resources said “the animal should have been seen or heard while it was dying from being caught in the snare if the caretaker had attended to the zebras in the fenced enclosure,” according to charging documents.

The investigator believes the zebra most likely died from dehydration after fighting to free itself from the trap, prosecutors said. By the time the animal was discovered by Maryland Natural Resources police, the zebra’s body was completely decomposed, so a cause of death could not be determined, according to charging documents.

Another zebra was found dead inside the enclosure on Tuesday and “had been deceased long enough that it had entered the rigor-mortis stage,” prosecutors said.

In September, officials confirmed three zebras were on the loose near the area of Croom Road and Duley Station Road in Upper Marlboro.

Maryland Natural Resources Police confirmed last week a zebra was found dead in a snare trap.

According to charging documents, animal services was alerted about the three escaped zebras on Aug. 26. A caretaker on Holly’s farm, Charles Gwynn, told officials he would check on the fence line and get an accurate count of the herd.

“Animal Services made contact with Mr. Jerry Holly who was aware the zebras were loose, but had not plan to capture the zebras at that time,” prosecutors said.

The caretaker has since made efforts to recapture the zebras, but has been unsuccessful, prosecutors said.