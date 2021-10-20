BALTIMORE, Md. (WJZ) — A Navy nuclear engineer from Annapolis charged in an alleged plot to sell military secrets to a foreign intelligence agency will remain in custody while awaiting trial, but his wife’s status remains in limbo.
Jonathan Toebbe, 42, waived his right to a detention hearing Wednesday in federal court in West Virginia, where he pleaded not guilty to espionage charges. Diana Toebbe, 45, also pleaded not guilty, but her attorneys and prosecutors spent hours debating the implications of her release.
Prosecutors argued that releasing Diana Toebbe carried risks of her tampering with evidence or fleeing the country. Among other things, they cited messages the couple had exchanged that discussed leaving the country.
Yet defense attorneys said their client's chief concern was looking after the couple's two children. Any concerns about her staying put, they said, could be resolved by placing her on home detention with a monitor and restricting her internet access.
In the end, U.S. Magistrate Judge Robert Trumble did not make an immediate decision on the merits of those arguments, saying he would issue a written ruling sometime later.
The Toebbes were indicted Tuesday on charges of conspiracy to communicate restricted data and communication of restricted data. Each of those charges carries a maximum sentence of life imprisonment and a $100,000 fine.
They’re accused of trying to sell classified information to someone they thought was a foreign intelligence officer but was actually an undercover FBI agent.