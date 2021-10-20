Hi Everyone!

It never gets boring talking about another sunny, mild, and darn near perfect Fall afternoon. But I also need to point out that this is another day with no rain in the forecast. As will be tomorrow and for the very most part Friday too. Other than a couple of light sprinkles early Saturday morning, and some light showers on Monday we do not have a lot of rain in the outlook.

This month has been very dry. Normally we receive a few inches of rain. So far this month the number is 0.24”, down 1.98” from normal. And that can be summed up in one word, dry. No make that 2 words, very dry.

I have mentioned earlier this month that some good old rain helps kick off the colors. I know Western Maryland is starting to have that beautiful hue, but locally not so much. And rain is a part of the deal. But where I am going with this is brush fires. While not like the horrible fires this year out West, we do get brush fires here. Firefighters know how to get them under control quickly but the danger is real. So dealing with any kind of fire outdoors be careful. Cool nights and firepits come to mind immediately by the way. (We won’t even go to cigarette butts.)

Enjoy this day, enjoy a high of 77°, and be safe,…. on all counts.

MB!