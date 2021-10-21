BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police are investigating two separate shootings that left one man dead.
The first happened just before 4:30 p.m. in the 900 block of Belgian Ave. There, officers found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the buttocks. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment. Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call detectives at (410) 396-2455 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
The second happened shortly after 6:00 p.m. in the 1900 block of Penrose Ave. On the scene, officers found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. The 45-year-old man was pronounced dead on the scene.
Homicide detectives are investigating and asking anyone with information to call (410) 396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.