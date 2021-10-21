BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 19-year-old man was arrested in a fatal 2020 shooting in north Baltimore, police said Thursday.
Datwain Jackson of Baltimore, who was arrested Tuesday, is suspected of the shooting death of 19-year-old Andrew Frazier, police said. Based on electronic court records, Jackson has not been charged.
Investigators believe on the night of August 22, 2020, Frazier was standing on the 900 block of Tunbridge Road when he was shot in the head by Jackson. Frazier reportedly ran to the 5400 block of Lothian Road, where he collapsed. That’s where responding officers found him, according to police.
Frazier was transported to an area hospital where he died that night, police said.
The intelligence that homicide detectives and the Baltimore Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives gathered over the course of the investigation would “prove valuable in other investigations,” police said.
