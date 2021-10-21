BALTIMORE, Md. (WJZ) — After two terms as Maryland’s top law enforcement official, Attorney General Brian Frosh won’t seek reelection next year, his office announced Thursday.
Frosh notified his staff of the decision Thursday with a message, saying he values their time working together and thanking them for their service to the state of Maryland. He said he does not plan to let up during his final months in office.
“I intend to make the most of every single moment,” Frosh wrote. “I will continue to work with you to provide the best possible legal advice to our clients, to protect Marylanders, to improve their lives and to fight for justice.”
The decision marks the end of a 35-year career in public service for Frosh, who spent five terms in the Maryland State Senate and before becoming attorney general. After winning election in 2014, he won a second term in 2018.
His accomplishments include recovering hundreds of millions of dollars from Wall Street banks, drug companies and tobacco companies. He also was the first state attorney general to issue guidance banning racial profiling by police.
Comptroller Peter Franchot, a fellow Democrat who began his career in public service with Frosh as members of the House of Delegates in 1987, called Frosh an "unapologetic champion of crime victims" and a reformer.
“Anne and I join Marylanders across our state in thanking General Frosh for his three-and-a-half decades of service, and wish him and his wonderful wife, Marcy, the very best as they embark on this new chapter in their lives together,” he said.