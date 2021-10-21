BALTIMORE, Md. (WJZ) — An Annapolis woman accused of conspiring with her husband to sell military secrets to a foreign government must remain in custody while awaiting trial on espionage charges, a judge ruled Thursday.
U.S. Magistrate Judge Robert Trumble issued a ruling granting the government's motion to detain Diana Toebbe, saying she presents a flight risk if released on bond and poses a danger to the American public and national security.
Toebbe, 45, and her husband, Jonathan, 42, were named Tuesday in a three-count indictment charging the couple with one count of conspiracy to communicate restricted data and two counts of communication of restricted data.
The couple is accused of hatching a plot to sell classified data, which Toebbe's husband allegedly stole from his workplace for the U.S. Navy's nuclear program, to an unnamed foreign government in exchange for cryptocurrency.
Authorities say Toebbe acted as a lookout for her husband when they crossed state lines several times to drop off batches of sensitive submarine data for someone they thought was a foreign agent but was in fact an undercover FBI agent.
Authorities say Toebbe acted as a lookout for her husband when they crossed state lines several times to drop off batches of sensitive submarine data for someone they thought was a foreign agent but was in fact an undercover FBI agent.
