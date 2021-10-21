BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Firefighters rescued a driver Thursday after a crash with a Light Rail train in downtown Baltimore, the city firefighter’s union said.
The union tweeted around 1:30 p.m. that firefighters were at the scene of a crash on the 100 block of South Howard Street, where a car appears to have been hit on the driver’s side by a train. Responders extricated the trapped driver, who was then transported to an area hospital in stable condition, the union said.
There is no word on any injuries, or of there were any passengers on the train.
LIGHT RAIL CRASH W/ RESCUE
100 blk S Howard St 21201
Crash involving Light Rail train & a car. Firefighters extricating the trapped driver of the car. Howard St blocked Lombard to Pratt.
— Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734 (@BCFDL734) October 21, 2021
This is a developing story and will be updated.