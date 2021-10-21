CBSN BaltimoreWatch Now
By CBS Baltimore Staff

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Firefighters rescued a driver Thursday after a crash with a Light Rail train in downtown Baltimore, the city firefighter’s union said.

The union tweeted around 1:30 p.m. that firefighters were at the scene of a crash on the 100 block of South Howard Street, where a car appears to have been hit on the driver’s side by a train. Responders extricated the trapped driver, who was then transported to an area hospital in stable condition, the union said.

There is no word on any injuries, or of there were any passengers on the train.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

