By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore City Department of Transportation wants to remind drivers to expect heavy traffic Downtown Thursday evening.

The Downtown Business District will be the most affected from 6:30 p.m. until 10:30 p.m.

The traffic advisory comes as President Joe Biden is set to appear at a CNN Town Hall at Baltimore Center Stage Thursday evening.

Officials said temporary traffic stops, road closures and parking restrictions are also possible during this time.

