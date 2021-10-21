BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore City Department of Transportation wants to remind drivers to expect heavy traffic Downtown Thursday evening.
The Downtown Business District will be the most affected from 6:30 p.m. until 10:30 p.m.
The traffic advisory comes as President Joe Biden is set to appear at a CNN Town Hall at Baltimore Center Stage Thursday evening.
Officials said temporary traffic stops, road closures and parking restrictions are also possible during this time.
