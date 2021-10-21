BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Gov. Larry Hogan called out President Joe Biden on Thursday night, about an hour before the president is set to take the stage in Baltimore for a CNN town hall, saying he “abandoned” a bipartisan infrastructure package.
"While he is here discussing his legislative agenda, I hope the president will address why he has abandoned the bipartisan infrastructure deal which we spent months crafting," Hogan said in a statement released Thursday evening.
He also said he hopes Biden hears “that the people of Maryland and the nation are completely fed up with the divisiveness and dysfunction in Washington.”
In 2019, Hogan launched An America United, a national group advocating for an end to partisan gridlock. The announcement came as Hogan, a Republican, was said to be considering a run against former President Donald Trump but ultimately decided against it.
“America’s biggest problems cannot be fixed by one party alone,” Hogan said. “The president was right when he said in his inaugural address that securing the future of America requires unity. If the president truly seeks to bring us together, then I urge him to use this town hall to focus on bipartisan, common sense solutions to the serious problems that face us.”
The Senate approved the $1 trillion infrastructure deal in August, but it is currently stuck in the House.
In an Oct. 2 letter, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi set a deadline at the end of the month for a vote on the bill.