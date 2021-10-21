BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland Zoo wants to bring visitors closer to the Southern white rhino and the North American river otter.
During the fall and winter, visitors can book educator-guided tours of the rhino or otter areas to see training sessions with the animals and observe how they interact, the zoo announced Thursday.
"Being able to bring guests closer to the animals has been a focus of ours this year," said Kirby Fowler, president and CEO of the Zoo. "The recent renovations to the otter habitat give us the opportunity to really highlight this native species in a new way and being close to a 2,000 pound rhinoceros is an experience no one will ever forget!"
The tours, intended for people age 5 and older, last for 30 minutes and are meant for groups of no more than six people. Children ages 5 to 11 must be accompanied by a paying adult.
The Maryland Zoo offers a similar guided experience with penguins, in addition to interactive areas where guests can feed giraffes and groom goats.
Tickets for the rhinoceros and otter tours range between $39 and $49. Zoo admission is not included in the cost.