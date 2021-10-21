BALTIMORE (WJZ) — President Joe Biden has been taking his “Build Back Better” plan on the road to the American people.

His latest stop will be here in Baltimore and 14-year-old Katrina Bailey says she wants to see change.

“I would ask him what’s his plan throughout the years to help people that are financially unstable to get on their feet,” said Bailey.

Tonight is President Biden’s first visit to Baltimore since he’s been in office.

The President and First Lady have arrived at Baltimore Center Stage.

“He should’ve been here. It’s a lot of bad talk about Baltimore City but he should’ve been here,” said Patricia Sligh.

In Baltimore, democrats outnumber republicans 10 to one but even supporters are watching his moves very closely.

“Get the job done. There’s no animosity we’re cheering you on because we know you have the ability to get the job done, so get the job done,” said Eric Watts.

Messages projected on the side of the building where President Biden will participate in town-hall in about 30 minutes.

The president’s visit comes at a time when he’s still trying to drum up support for his infrastructure plan that would fix things like roads and bridges.

There’s also the package that aims to help everyday Americans with things like child care and paid family leave.

“I think he’s doing what he can do during these times to make it a place that we can live and feel comfortable especially with the pandemic,” said Katheryne Patchin.

Folks are lining up to go inside the theater, while protesters call for immigration, climate change and crime and justice reforms.

Tonight’s town hall is courtesy of CNN and the president will have a national audience, trying to win over people across the nation.

Moments before President Biden’s arrival, Gov. Larry Hogan released the following statement:

“I appreciate that President Biden has taken the time to visit Baltimore. While he is here discussing his legislative agenda, I hope the president will address why he has abandoned the bipartisan infrastructure deal which we spent months crafting. During his town hall, I hope President Biden will hear what I hear every single day: that the people of Maryland and the nation are completely fed up with the divisiveness and dysfunction in Washington. “America’s biggest problems cannot be fixed by one party alone. The president was right when he said in his inaugural address that securing the future of America requires unity. If the president truly seeks to bring us together, then I urge him to use this town hall to focus on bipartisan, common sense solutions to the serious problems that face us.”