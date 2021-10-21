WEST LAWN, Pa. (CBS) — A 106-year-old Pennsylvania woman who loves beer got a gift Thursday from her favorite brand. Yuengling, America’s oldest operating beer brewery, provided a video of their special delivery to Margaret Dilullo of West Lawn.
Dilullo credits a Yuengling Lager a day with her longevity. So, the brewery said it wanted to show appreciation for her loyal support over the years.
Yuengling representatives stopped by with a Yuengling truck delivery filled with plenty of Lager for their longtime fan. After sitting down to take a sip of a cold one, Dilullo shook her head with refreshing approval and nothing to say, but a satisfied "ahhh."
Yuengling has been brewing beer since opening its brewery in Pottsville, Pennsylvania in 1829.