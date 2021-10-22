BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after multiple people were shot in West Baltimore Friday night.
Officers responded to the 3100 block of West North Ave just after 9:30 p.m. On the scene, they found multiple victims.
Preliminarily investigation revealed that at least four teenage girls and one male were shot. The victims were taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Detectives believe the suspect(s) may have been in a white SUV.
Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call (410) 396-2488 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

