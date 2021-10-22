BALTIMORE, Md. (WJZ) — Local, state and federal officials are gathering Friday in Baltimore to break ground on a capital project that aims to transform Penn Station.
The goal of the redevelopment project is to strike a balance between modernizing Penn Station with a much-needed facelift and preserving the history of the city's longtime transportation hub, which hasn't seen a major renovation since 1984.
Plans include a $150 million platform expansion, part of Amtrak's effort to improve the customer experience and accommodate growth, as well as the addition of up to a million square feet of commercial, residential and retail space.
“Today we begin a new chapter for Baltimore Penn Station. In partnership with Penn Station Partners, we are set to transform Penn Station into a premier regional transportation hub,” Amtrak CEO Bill Flynn said. “This construction will serve as the catalyst to transform surrounding vacant land already owned by Amtrak into a mixed-use, transit-oriented development with up to one million square feet of new office, retail and residential space.”
Mayor Brandon Scott, Gov. Larry Hogan, Sens. Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen, and Congressman Kweisi Mfume are expected to be on hand for the event, which is set for 11:30 a.m.