BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Retirees often make big moves in search of a change of pace, whether it’s speeding things up or slowing all the way down. While Florida or Hawaii might come to mind, a new study says Charm City might be the place to ride out those golden years.

U.S. News & World Report’s 2021 list of ‘Best Places to Retire in the U.S.‘ ranked Baltimore City at number 64 of 150 cities across the nation.

The news outlet used data for the 150 largest metropolitan areas in the country to find out “how well they meet Americans’ retirement needs and expectations.” The outlet took into account housing affordability, tax rates and the happiness of local residents in their ranking.

“Baltimore’s elegant architecture, friendly people and lively pockets of nightlife and music make Charm City a pleasant and fun place to call home,” the report said.

The outlet noted the city’s inexplicable small-town feel, even though the Baltimore metropolitan area has a population of nearly 2.8 million.

“Locals like to say that you can’t go anywhere in ‘Smalltimore’ without seeing someone you know,” the report said.

Baltimore isn’t the only Maryland city on the list. Salisbury in eastern Maryland landed further up the list at number 46.