Hi Everyone!
The cold front we have been discussing all week has arrived and moved on off to the Southeast. But the push of more Fall-like temperatures has undergone a bit of a change. By early next week, we will have daytime highs in the low 60’s, the upper 50’s by Thursday. But today we stay at 70°, and on both weekend days we have raised the forecast high to the upper sixties rather than the low sixties.
READ MORE: Man, 26, Shot And Killed In Glen Burnie
Goo morning all. TGIF! Cooler this day than the past many but still an afternoon high above the seasonal average of 44°! pic.twitter.com/FN2gshPSeS
— Marty Bass WJZ (@MartyBassWJZ) October 22, 2021
This day we started in the low 60’s and by noon the mid-sixties are likely. Figure between 2 and 4 we will peak out right near, or at, 70°.
Temps beyond sunset and into Friday night High School football, Friday night lights, will be in the upper 50’s. That Fall football for sure.READ MORE: Maryland Man Convicted Of Money Laundering Conspiracy
Rain is not a player but we will cloud up overnight and that blanket effect will only allow lows to drop to the mid 50’s. Still well above the average overnight low for this date of 44°.
T.G.I.F.!MORE NEWS: Harford County Man Charged For Distribution & Possession Of Child Pornography
Marty B!