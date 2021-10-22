BALTIMORE (WJZ) — With its mild weather, holiday cheer and pumpkin spice lattes, fall is undeniably one of the most pleasant seasons in Maryland. And we can’t forget the very best part of the season: vibrant, warm fall colors.
The leaves change from west to east across Maryland, according to the Maryland Department of Natural Resources. Central Maryland is halfway to the peak of that glorious fall foliage, the department says.READ MORE: Pedestrian Fatally Hit Near The Avenue At White Marsh, Police Say
The westernmost counties are at peak orange, yellow and brown while the eastern shore hasn’t seen much yet.READ MORE: Are The Street Lights Outside Your Home Purple? No, That's Not For Ravens Season, BGE Says
Each week, the DNR tracks the colors in its foliage report.MORE NEWS: 'Best Places To Retire': Baltimore Lands On U.S. News & World Report Ranking
Are you documenting the color change? Tag your pictures with #BeOnWJZ on social media for a chance to be feature in a gallery on our homepage.