ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Following the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s final approval of Moderna and Johnson & Johnson booster shots, Gov. Larry Hogan on Friday authorized state health officials to administer additional doses from those makers to eligible Marylanders.
"From day one of this crisis, our focus has been on preventing hospitalizations and deaths. Our initial COVID strategy was one of containment, which became mitigation, then vaccination, and we are now focused on maintaining immunity," Hogan said.
“Booster shots provide additional protection for vulnerable people, which is why we have been pressing the federal government since August for clear guidance,” he added.
A CDC advisory committee unanimously approved the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson booster shots on Thursday, and also endorsed “mix-and-match” boosting, allowing people to get a different type of vaccine from the one they initially received.
Up to 99 million Americans are now eligible for additional doses. "High risk" adults who received a Moderna vaccine can receive a booster at least six months from when they were vaccinated.
Johnson & Johnson recipients can receive a booster at least two months from when they were vaccinated.
The state approved Pfizer booster shots in September.
Hogan said Moderna and Johnson & Johnson boosters will be available effective immediately, and that Marylanders can receive the vaccine of their choosing.
As of Friday, the state has 253,009 booster shots, according to data from the Maryland Department of Health.