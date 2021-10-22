BALTIMORE (WJZ) — If you’ve been to the gas pump lately, you’ve probably noticed that gas prices are creeping up.

President Joe Biden was in Baltimore this week and he admitted this additional expense may not disappear anytime soon.

“My guess is you’ll start to see gas prices start to come down as we get by and going into the winter, I mean, excuse me, next year, going into 2022. I don’t see anything that’s going to happen in the meantime that’s going to significantly reduce gas prices,” said President Biden.

The average price for gas has gone up across the country and in Maryland, AAA Mid Atlantic says it’s over a dollar more compared to this time last year. One of the main problems is crude oil. Those prices have gone up.

“Demand actually fell a bit last week, that typically would result in some easing and the prices of what consumers are seeing at the pump, but because of the elevated cost of crude oil that’s simply not happening,” said Ragina Ali, Public and Government Affairs Manager with AAA Mid Atlantic.

During a visit to a gas station in North Baltimore, driver after driver said they’ve been watching the steady increase in gas prices.

“It’s ridiculous there’s no reason why gas prices should be this way,” said Sherri Nail. “I’m from Pennsylvania and the gas prices are even higher there than they are in Maryland. I work in Maryland so I buy gas when I’m in the state. It’s ridiculous.”

“It is a little bit higher,” said Stewart Taylor. “But I have to have it, so got to buy it.”

Some people are thinking about the adjustments they can make to stay ahead of the sticker shock.

“I’m due for a new car. I’ll probably get a hybrid or something,” said Jasmine Cherry.

The average for a gallon of regular gas here in Maryland is around $3.30, that’s about 20 cents cheaper than in Pennsylvania. These are some of the highest prices we’ve seen at the pump since 2008.