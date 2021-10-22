BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A group of Republicans out in Western Maryland want out of our state. They’ve written letters to West Virginia leaders asking them to adopt their counties, calling the arrangement mutually beneficial.

People can’t stop talking about it.

“Let’s go for it,” said Christina Smith-Cessna of Hagerstown.

Last week, a group of Republican lawmakers, one senator, and five delegates who represent Allegany, Washington and Garrett counties, sent a letter to West Virginia state leaders asking them to adopt their counties.

“You sure as dickens won’t ever regret it!” said Gov. Jim Justice.

The governor of West Virginia, Jim Justice, is welcoming the idea with open arms.

“Why in the world wouldn’t you want to come? Absolutely, without any question the invitation is wide open,” said Gov. Justice.

The push comes after local leaders say they don’t feel heard in Annapolis and often feel forgotten about.

In the letter, they said “the arrangement would be mutually beneficial” and asked what the next steps would be to make the deal happen.

But the push is getting mixed reviews.

“We’ve come this far being a part of Maryland, what’s the point of changing now?” said Morgan Williams.

“I totally understand where they’re coming from because Washington County, Allegany County and Garrett County are always left out,” said Smith-Cessna.

Governor Hogan is calling the whole thing a publicity stunt.

In a statement to WJZ, he says the idea is a mistake stating that he understands the frustration of the people in Western Maryland who sometimes feel out of step, maybe neglected or forgotten.

He added that this isn’t the right way to go about it.

While some people agree with the move, others say it’s no point.

“They’re looking for West Virginia for help,” said Smith-Cessna.

“Honestly, I don’t even care. Redraw it or not, it’s a political stunt,” said Octavia Warren-Ward.

Delegate Buckle, who was part of the group, says there is a zero percent chance this will ever happen, he just wanted to draw attention to their needs.

He withdrew his request.