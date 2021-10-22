BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after multiple people were shot in West Baltimore Friday night.
Officers responded to the 3100 block of West North Ave just after 9:30 p.m. On the scene, they found multiple victims.
Update: Baltimore Police tell WJZ multiple people were shot.
This is in the 3100 block of W. North Ave.
The department did not have details on how many were shot or the extent of injuries. They are still trying to gather all the details. @wjz pic.twitter.com/D0zs0wczjp
— Avajoye Burnett (@AvajoyeWJZ) October 23, 2021
Lots of police activity in the 3100 block of W. North Ave. @wjz pic.twitter.com/EUcqExKqzq
— Avajoye Burnett (@AvajoyeWJZ) October 23, 2021
