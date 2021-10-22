CBSN BaltimoreWatch Now
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore County Police Department, Fatal crash, Nottingham, Pedestrian, THE AVENUE at White Marsh

NOTTINGHAM, Md. (WJZ) — A 30-year-old pedestrian was hit earlier this week while attempting to cross a road near The Avenue at White Marsh and later died, Baltimore County Police said Friday.

Jeffrey Chmielewski, a resident of Pleasant Hills in Harford County, was attempting to cross the street in the 8200 block of Town Center Drive on Wednesday when he was hit by a by a 2012 Chevrolet Malibu.

Chmielewski died from his injuries on Thursday. He was not in a crosswalk at the time he was hit, police said.

The Baltimore County Police Crash Team is investigating the crash.

CBS Baltimore Staff