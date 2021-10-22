NOTTINGHAM, Md. (WJZ) — A 30-year-old pedestrian was hit earlier this week while attempting to cross a road near The Avenue at White Marsh and later died, Baltimore County Police said Friday.
Jeffrey Chmielewski, a resident of Pleasant Hills in Harford County, was attempting to cross the street in the 8200 block of Town Center Drive on Wednesday when he was hit by a by a 2012 Chevrolet Malibu.
Chmielewski died from his injuries on Thursday. He was not in a crosswalk at the time he was hit, police said.
The Baltimore County Police Crash Team is investigating the crash.