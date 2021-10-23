BALTIMORE (WJZ) — An 18-year-old man was shot in the chest Saturday evening on the campus of Morgan State University, Baltimore Police said.
Morgan State officials confirmed the man is a student and the shooting happened following homecoming activities near the Montebello Complex on the south campus in the 2300 block of Argonne Drive just before 6:40 p.m.
He was taken to a hospital and is conscious, alert and stable, police said.
"As of this communication, the area around Montebello Complex is secure and there is no active threat to the campus. The campus community is encouraged to stay clear of the area at this time as police activity is ongoing," officials said in a statement. "When further details develop and more information becomes available, we will provide updates."
Officials said any student who needs counseling or other support can call the University Counseling Center at 800-422-0009 or 443-885-3130.
Anyone with information is asked to call Northern District detectives at 410-396-2444 or contact Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP or their website.
Stay with WJZ on this developing story.