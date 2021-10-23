CBSN BaltimoreWatch Now
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Anne Arundel County, Anne Arundel County police, Baltimore Washington Medical Center, Glen Burnie, missing elderly woman, Silver Alert

GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 78-year-old woman who may need assistance.

Katherine Griffin was last seen in the area of Baltimore Washington Medical Center in Glen Burnie. Police did not indicate when she was last seen or what she was wearing.

Griffin has short, white hair and blue eyes.

If you have seen her, call 911.

CBS Baltimore Staff