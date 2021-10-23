GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 78-year-old woman who may need assistance.
Katherine Griffin was last seen in the area of Baltimore Washington Medical Center in Glen Burnie. Police did not indicate when she was last seen or what she was wearing.
Griffin has short, white hair and blue eyes.
If you have seen her, call 911.
— Anne Arundel Police (@AACOPD) October 22, 2021