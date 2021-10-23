BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man who was last seen Monday in the Remington neighborhood in Baltimore.
Mark Anthony Miller, 57, was last seen on Huntington Avenue wearing a dark blue winter coat, a blue T-shirt, blue jeans and white sneakers, police said. He is 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs about 170 pounds.
If you have information about his whereabouts, call Baltimore County Police at 410-307-2020.
