PIKESVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are seeking a missing 14-year-old girl who they say is in emotional distress.
Winter Lovelist was last seen just before 6:40 p.m. Saturday in the 8000 block of Winands Road, police said. She was wearing a black jacket and red sweatpants.READ MORE: Voting Rights Activists Head To Washington In Support Of The Free To Vote Act
Winter is described as 5 feet, 1 inch tall and weighing about 125 pounds.READ MORE: 18-Year-Old Morgan State Student Shot On Campus Saturday
If you have seen her or have any information about her whereabouts, call 911 or 410-307-2020.MORE NEWS: Three Men Shot, One Fatally, In Separate Baltimore Shootings Saturday
Please share #HelpLocate: Winter Lovelist (14) 5'1, 125lbs. Ls today at 6:38pm in the 8000 blk of Winands Rd in Pikesville wearing a black jacket and red sweatpants. She's in emotional distress. #BCoPD needs help finding her. If seen/have info, call 911 or 410-307-2020.^Gb pic.twitter.com/1vAfefXXEO
— Baltimore County Police Department (@BaltCoPolice) October 24, 2021