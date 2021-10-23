CBSN BaltimoreWatch Now
By CBS Baltimore Staff
PIKESVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are seeking a missing 14-year-old girl who they say is in emotional distress.

Winter Lovelist was last seen just before 6:40 p.m. Saturday in the 8000 block of Winands Road, police said. She was wearing a black jacket and red sweatpants.

Winter is described as 5 feet, 1 inch tall and weighing about 125 pounds.

If you have seen her or have any information about her whereabouts, call 911 or 410-307-2020.

