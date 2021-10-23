BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The community gathered Saturday to honor a teenager who died too soon.
Elijah Gorham suffered a traumatic brain injury in a September football game and died earlier this month.
Saturday afternoon, community members joined a memorial service for Gorham at Mergenthaler Vocational-Technical High School, also known as Mervo. Dozens came to the same place where the tragedy happened.
His friends said he was a great person, loved by everyone.
“I didn’t know that the outcome be like it is now, but it’s so sad,” one said. “He was very playful, everything honestly, everything that you can wish for.”
Several people spoke at the memorial, including his football coach and Mayor Brandon Scott, a graduate of the school.