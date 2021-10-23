COCKEYSVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Organizers put on the Greater Baltimore Walk to End Alzheimer’s Saturday.
It unfolded at the Hunt Valley Town Center in Cockeysville. About 200 teams of more than 1,000 people registered for the walk.
The Walk to End Alzheimer's is the world's largest fundraiser held nationwide in more than 600 communities.
More than 6 million Americans live with Alzheimer’s or another form of dementia, 110,000 of them being Marylanders.
