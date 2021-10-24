CBSN BaltimoreWatch Now
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE, MD (WJZ)– Baltimore City Firefighters were called to the area of North Franklintown Road and Winans Way on Sunday morning for a report of a vehicle on fire.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire after arriving on scene but found a person dead inside the vehicle.

The cause of the fire along with the cause of the person’s death remains under investigation.

No other details about the victim have been released at this time.

