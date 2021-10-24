BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Officers responded to reports of a vehicle fire in the 4900 block of Franklintown Road on Sunday morning.
When the officers arrived at the scene, they found the Baltimore Fire Department extinguishing the vehicle fire. Afterward, they found the deceased body of a woman on the passenger side of the car.
It was later revealed that the woman also had gunshot wounds and as a result, this was determined to be a homicide.
Homicide detectives are investigating this incident and are asking anyone with information to call (410) 396-2100 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.