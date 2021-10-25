LAUREL, Md. (WJZ) — Police are investigating a multi-vehicle collision in Laurel that left one man dead.
According to authorities, just before 2:30 p.m. Monday, a Toyota Corolla was traveling northbound on Route 1 approaching Whiskey Bottom Road when it struck a Toyota Sequoia stopped at a red light.
Officials said the sole occupant of the corolla was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Sequoia suffered minor injuries. Two additional vehicles were struck in a chain reaction. No one else was injured.
The cause of the collision remains under investigation.