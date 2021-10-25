ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — With COVID-19 boosters now available statewide, Maryland officials on Monday launched a new web portal to help residents determine if they are one of the nearly 1.4 million people in the state eligible for another shot.
The questionnaire is on the state’s main COVID-19 information page, covidvax.maryland.gov, under the banner “Booster Eligibility” and asks questions about which shot Marylanders received and when they got their first and second doses or single-dose shot.
7) ELIGIBILITY PORTAL. To help Marylanders determine their eligibility for a booster, we have launched a new portal on https://t.co/vIEad00j8I where you can enter your information and get clear guidance. pic.twitter.com/TzpdyctILE
During a press conference Monday, Gov. Larry Hogan said recipients of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines who received their second dose at least six months ago are eligible if they are 65 years old or older, 18 years old or older and have an underlying medical condition, or 18 years old or older and work in high-risk settings.
The FDA and CDC recommend all recipients of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine get a booster. Anyone who received their single-dose shot at least two months ago is eligible, Hogan said.
Under state guidelines, Marylanders can pick any vaccine as a booster shot, even if it is different from the vaccine they initially received.
As of Monday, the state has administered 279,297 booster shots, according to data from the Maryland Department of Health.