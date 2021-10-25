TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a car crashed into a building in Towson.
Officers responded to the 500 block of Joppa Road for a reported vehicle crash just after 4 p.m. There, they found a vehicle that crashed into the building.READ MORE: Man Shot Multiple Times In Southwest Baltimore
Officials said at least one car traveled down an embankment into a building. There were at least two vehicles involved.READ MORE: 'Extreme Couponers' In Virginia Sent To Prison In $31.8 Million Fraud Scheme
The crash remains under investigation.MORE NEWS: Growing Number Of Covid Deaths Among Vaccinated In Maryland Linked to Diabetes; Hogan Pushes Booster Shots As State Prepares To Vaccinate Children
Stay with WJZ on this developing story. To get breaking news alerts, download our app now