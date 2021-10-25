BALTIMORE, Md. (WJZ) — In Maryland, students and teachers are required to wear masks in schools, a measure recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to limit the spread of COVID-19.
As CDC studies have shown, masks have been effective in containing infections. In fact, they found that schools that lacked universal mask policies were more likely to experience COVID-19 outbreaks. Those with masking policies saw fewer pediatric cases of the disease caused by novel coronavirus.READ MORE: Walters Art Museum Announces Día De Los Muertos Celebrations
Here at WJZ, we know that parents, teachers and even students have questions about masks in schools, among other topics tied to the pandemic. And it’s our goal to help you get the answers you seek.READ MORE: Cell Phone Video Captures Sex Act In Woodlawn High School Class
That’s why we recently hosted “Learning & Masking In The Classroom,” a town hall on the subject. It features panelists from the Maryland State Education Association, Sinai Hospital and the Baltimore County Parent and Student Coalition.MORE NEWS: Patterson Perk, Canton Coffee Shop, Closing After 20 Years
So, join us for this town hall on Tuesday evening. You can watch it at 7:30 p.m. on CBSN Baltimore.