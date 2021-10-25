BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a man was shot multiple times in Southwest Baltimore Monday.
Officers responded to the 600 block of Mt. Holly for a reported shooting just before 6 p.m. On the scene, they found a 23-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the body.READ MORE: Car Crashes Into Building In Towson, Police Investigating
He was taken to an area hospital for treatment. No word on his condition at this time.READ MORE: 'Extreme Couponers' In Virginia Sent To Prison In $31.8 Million Fraud Scheme
Preliminary investigation revealed that the victim was shot by an unidentified suspect while in the 3700 block of Harlem Avenue. The victim then fled on foot to the 600 block of Mt. Holly where police were notified.MORE NEWS: Growing Number Of Covid Deaths Among Vaccinated In Maryland Linked to Diabetes; Hogan Pushes Booster Shots As State Prepares To Vaccinate Children
Anyone with information is asked to contact 410-396-2488 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.