ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan on Monday said the state is preparing to vaccinate hundreds of thousands of children against COVID-19 in anticipation of CDC authorization of vaccines for 5- to 11-year-olds.
Formal approval from the CDC is expected within the next two weeks, according to CBS News. Governor Hogan said the state is completing final preparations to vaccinate the 515,000 children who will become eligible.
The governor said health officials are placing orders for an initial 180,000 Pfizer doses for eligible children. The officials are working in partnership with pediatricians, pharmacies, school systems, local health departments and the Vaccine Equity Task Force for distribution.
Hogan continued to emphasize the importance of booster shots. The state has administered over 280,000 since the approval of Pfizer booster shots in September.
After Moderna and Johnson & Johnson booster shots were greenlit last week by the CDC, as well as the mixing of vaccines, eligibility for booster shots got a bit more confusing. The governor on Monday announced the booster eligibility portal for residents to find out if they are eligible for a booster.
The state is experiencing a decline in three key metrics. The state’s case rate is down 39% since early September and Hospitalizations are down 28% since early September.
