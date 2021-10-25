BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The National Weather Service has issued a flood warning for Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Howard, Montgomery and Prince George’s Counties and Baltimore City until 4 a.m. Tuesday.
Radar shows heavy rain due to showers and isolated thunderstorms. Officials said one to two inches of rain has already fallen.
Additional rainfall of one to two more inches can be expected in the areas under the warning.
Remember to stay weather aware and to turn around, not drown!
